Ross County have confirmed on their official club website that former Nottingham Forest and Mansfield Town defender Alex Iacovitti has signed from Oldham Athletic.

Oldham Athletic have confirmed that defender Alex Iacovitti has left the club to join Ross County. Iacovitti – formerly of Nottingham Forest – has had his contract terminated by mutual consent to make the move. He leaves after one year permanently contracted to the club after a brief loan spell in the 2018/19 campaign.

Upon the announcement, Iacovitti bid farewell to Oldham in a statement on the club’s official website. The defender thanked everyone involved with the club for their work during his time there, wishing the Latics the best for the future. He said:

“I would like to thank everyone at Oldham Athletic for giving me the opportunity to be a part of a great club with a long and successful history.

“I will always reflect very positively on my time at the club, from my loan and then signing permanently. I made some great friendships on and off the pitch. Also, a thank you to the fans for the support. Football is facing challenging times ahead, so I would like to wish everyone associated with Latics huge success for the future.”

Iacovitti, 22, is a former Scotland youth international who came through Nottingham Forest’s youth academy. He laid twice for Forest’s senior side, also spending time on loan with Mansfield Town, Forest Green and Oldham, who he later joined permanently. Iacovitti played 39 times for Oldham, scoring two goals and laying on two assists in the process.

Oldham Athletic fans, would you have liked to see Iacovitti stay at the club? Have your say in the poll below.

Would you have liked to see Iacovitti stay at Oldham this summer?