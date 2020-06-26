According to a report from The Portsmouth News, Portsmouth’s out of contract midfielder Adam May is wanted by League Two trio Mansfield Town, Cambridge United and Crawley Town.

Portsmouth midfielder Adam May will be leaving Fratton Park this summer. May has signed a contract extension to keep him with the club until the end of the campaign but will be departing once their play-off run comes to an end.

Now, it has emerged that he is attracting significant transfer interest from League Two and the National League.

League Two trio Mansfield Town, Cambridge United and Crawley Town have been linked with May. National League outfit Yeovil Town have also been said keen on the Portsmouth midfielder.

May, who has been with Portsmouth for his entire career (excluding loan spells away) will be departing his boyhood club this summer. He came through the club’s academy and now, at 22, will be on his way out.

May has spent time on loan with the likes of Sutton United (24 appearances, one goal), Aldershot Town (12 appearances, three goals and one assist), Swindon Town (13 appearances, one goal) and Boreham Wood (two appearances, one goal). The midfielder has also notched up 30 appearances for Portsmouth’s senior side, laying on three assists in the process.

With his Portsmouth departure on the horizon, it will be interesting to see who snaps May up on a free transfer. With League Two clubs keen, would you like to see your team make a move to sign May this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

Would you like to see your team sign Adam May this summer?