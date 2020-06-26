Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said the club are excited as their transfer plans start to come together.

Blackburn Rovers’ transfer plans are starting to take shape, manager Tony Mowbray has said. The Rovers boss has already said that he is yet to find out how much money will be available to him this summer – as covered here on The72 – but now, an update has emerged regarding their recruitment plans.

Mowbray has been speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, saying that the club have “lots of lists’ drawn up for any budget. The club have identified players who could come in for free, on loan or for fees. He said:

“I think we’re all excited. I spend a lot of time with our head of recruitment because you live and die by your recruitment. The difficulty is, ‘what is the budget? Are we going to have to rely on loans? Will it be free transfers?’

“We have lots of lists, free transfer lists, loan lists, £1m buy lists, £5m buy lists, and when we know what money we have to spend and what areas we can spend it in we will hopefully get it right and pick the right ones.

“Players are what win you games, strikers who can put the ball in the net, defenders who keep the ball out, ‘keepers who make the saves.

“But as I’ve always said it’s not just about talent, talent is just one of the attributes, you have to look at personality, at character, ideally before you sign them you sit down in your office with them and talk about football and their beliefs and their values and try it get it right for your football club.”

It will be interesting to see how Rovers’ recruitment pans out this summer. It awaits to be seen how much money is available to Mowbray and they are still in with a chance of promotion through the play-offs.

Where do you think Rovers need to add to this summer? Blackburn fans, have your say in the poll below.

Which area do Blackburn Rovers need to add to the most this summer?