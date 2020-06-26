Leeds United have been linked to Norwich City’s attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia; it is an interest that Phil Hay clarified a little here in a story covered by The72 earlier. Hay was speaking to the ‘Talking Shutt’ podcast and clarified that the Whites had a degree of interest in him in that they liked what they saw. However, it is something that he adds later in that segment of the conversation that Leeds United should focus on.



After clarifying that Leeds United are interested in him based on liking what they see, Hay then expands on the issue and comments on the relationship of Buendia and his manager, Daniel Farke. Commenting on this, Hay says:

“It’s been slightly odd for him in the Premier League. It’s hard, it’s always difficult to gauge these things from afar but some of the things said about him by Daniel Farke doesn’t…doesn’t make you think that their relationship is necessarily great or that things are all 100% rosy between them.”



That snippet of information, Hay’s viewpoint, might be something that piques Leeds interest if they have picked up on it. It would certainly be something worth acting on should Norwich be relegated from the Premier League, something that even Farke is admitting is a real possibility.

Snapped up from Getafe in July 2018 for just £1.3million, Buendia not only proved that he could handle the Sky Bet Championship in his first season but has transitioned well to the Premier League.

His first season with Norwich, in the Championship, saw him scored 8 goals and provide 12 assists. The goals have been missing from that this season in the Premier League, but Buendia has still managed 7 assists for the Canaries.

It is the latter that likely sees interest from Leeds, although you can be sure that they will have some insight into the relationship between Buendia and his manager.

Would it make sense to bring in Emilano Buendia to Leeds United next season?