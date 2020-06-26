Sheffield Wednesday fans disapprove of their head coach Garry Monk.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, we opened the poll to see if Reading fans approve or disapprove of Bowen as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 13:05 on the 26th June, are below.

Approve: 43%

Disapprove: 57%

Net Approval Rating: -14

As you can see, Sheffield Wednesday fans disapprove of Monk but not by too large a margin. 43% of fans do approve of Monk but 57% of them disapprove. This means he has a net approval rating of -14.

This rating is not too surprising. While Monk had a great start to life as the Wednesday manager, his 2020 has been a miserable one. They have only won a few games, which has seen them dive down the Sky Bet Championship table. They have gone from fighting for promotion to being stuck in mid-table. But considering all the other problems that Wednesday have got, some obviously don’t blame Monk for this bad form and think that he has been doing a good job in the circumstances.

Do you agree with Garry Monk's approval rating?