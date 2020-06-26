Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says that new Rangers signing Jon McLaughlin was ‘never on his radar’ despite being heavily linked with the ‘keeper.

In the run-up to the summer transfer window, goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has been heavily linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers. The ‘keeper was available for nothing and Blackburn are in the market for a new man in between the sticks.

However, shortly after it was reported that Rangers were interested in McLaughlin – as covered here on The72 – the move was confirmed. McLaughlin left Sunderland to return to Scotland with Rangers, despite the constant links with Blackburn.

Now, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has offered comment on the rumoured interest in McLaughlin. Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, he revealed that the ‘keeper was never on his radar. He said:

“I think that was very much agent-driven – he’d never been on my radar, to be honest. I hear these things, people tell me, my head of recruitment tells me when these snippets are in the papers or on websites.

“I didn’t even know the name until last week when he was mentioned to me, I hadn’t sat and watched him, I hadn’t started preparing things. With total respect to him, I didn’t know him, I’m sure he’s a very good goalie, but he was never on our radar.”

With McLaughlin never even being a player of interest to Blackburn, it will be interesting to see who is on the club’s radar. Rovers will need to bring at least one ‘keeper in, with Christian Walton’s loan deal up at the end of the season. Jayson Leutwiler could also leave this summer in search of regular first-team football.

