Sheffield Wednesday may be in the hunt for a new striker for next season to replace the departing Steven Fletcher. Here are five they could target this summer-

Rudy Gestede, Middlesbrough- Garry Monk managed the target man at the Riverside Stadium and could see him as a replacement for Fletcher. Gestede, who has played for Blackburn Rovers and Aston Villa in the past, is out of contract this summer.

Borja Baston- He is a free agent after being released by Villa and will be weighing up his next move. If he is staying England could Monk target the Spanish striker who used to play for his former club Swansea City?

Connor Wickham- Wednesday might have a ready-made replacement for Fletcher already in their squad. The Crystal Palace forward is currently on loan at Hillsborough and only has a year left on his contract at Selhurst Park. He scored his first goal for Monk’s men last weekend against Nottingham Forest.

Lee Gregory, Stoke City- The experienced striker is from Sheffield but played for the Blades’ academy as a youngster. He only joined Stoke City from Millwall last summer but could fit the bill for the Owls as they scour the transfer market for attacking reinforcements.

Armand Gnanduillet- He is considering his his next move after leaving Blackpool. The former Chesterfield man scored 15 goals in the last campaign and is believed to be the subject of interest from Championship sides. He is an option for Wednesday as he looks to move up to the second tier.



Who should SWFC sign to replace Fletcher out of these options?