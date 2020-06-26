QPR fans approve of their head coach Mark Warburton by a massive margin.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, we opened the poll to see if QPR fans approve or disapprove of Warburton as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 12:25 on the 26th June, are below.

Approve: 89%

Disapprove: 11%

Net Approval Rating: +78

As you can see, Warburton is highly approved of by the QPR fans. In this poll, 89% of the fans approve of Warburton as their head coach while 11% disapprove of him. This gives him a net approval rating of +78.

The R’s have been distinctly average for many years so the fans there will be very happy to see anything that resembles progress. That is what has happened with Warburton. QPR have been playing well under the former Brentford boss and there is a chance they might make it into the Sky Bet Championship play-offs if they manage to get some good form under their belt. If that does happen, expect Warburton’s approval rating to skyrocket even higher.

Do you agree with Mark Warburton's manager approval rating?