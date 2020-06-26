According to Bulgaria’S LEADING national newspaper 24 Chasa and football writer Metodi Shumanov, Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson is close to joining CSKA Sofia on a free transfer.

The 29-year old is out of contract at the end of June, and there is believed to be no intention of Middlesbrough offering the winger a new deal. Following the conclusion of his current contract, Johnson will be able to join another club for free.

It looks increasingly likely that he will join Bulgarian league runners up CSKA Sofia, who have been monitoring Johnson’s contract situation.

Having signed for Middlesbrough in 2017 under then Boro-boss Garry Monk, Johnson has gone on to make over 50 appearances for the club. During that time the winger has scored three goals and registered seven assists.

Since arriving from Oxford United three years ago, Johnson has not been a mainstay in the side, and even spent the second half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at eventual promotion-winning Championship side Sheffield United, playing 12 times in all competitions.

At Boro he has been utilised in a variety of different positions, playing predominantly on the left of midfield, but also on the right, as a number ten and as a left-back.

It is understood Middlesbrough are looking to reduce their hefty wage bill to claw back some cash after big-spending under Monk, and with parachute payments having stopped, they are now not able to offer new deals to out of contract players. Instead, Boro will look to free agents, loan deals and promoting from within, but this could mean a mass exodus, starting with Johnson.