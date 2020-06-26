Derby County fans overwhelmingly approve of Phillip Cocu as their head coach.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, we opened the poll to see if Derby County fans approve or disapprove of Cocu as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 12:20 on the 26th June, are below.

Approve: 96%

Disapprove: 4%

Net Approval Rating: +92

As you can see, Cocu has got plenty of people in the Derby fanbase backing him. 96% of those who voted approved of Cocu while just 4% disapprove of him. This means that his net approval rating is +92.

If you told Derby fans he’d be so widely approved at the start of the season, they would have told you that you were crazy. Cocu’s bad start could have led to a very quick sacking but the board had faith in him and recently, he has been able to turn things around. This good form has seen the Rams charge up the Sky Bet Championship table and they now have a chance of making it into the play-offs.

Do you agree with Phillip Cocu's approval rating?