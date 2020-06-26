With Middlesbrough hovering just outside the Championship relegation zone on goal difference, the decision to part ways with Jonathan Woodgate was a welcome one for Boro fans.

His replacement, Neil Warnock, knows what it takes to not only stay in this division, but to thrive in it. With just eight games left to play, Middlesbrough need results and quick if they are to get out of trouble, and their new boss is the right man to do just that.

The Teesside club’s Chairman Steve Gibson is widely respected in football, and Warnock has been no secret admirer, often praising the Middlesbrough man during his stints on talkSPORT radio. His admiration for Gibson has often seen Warnock linked with the Boro job – a role he has repeatedly said he would love to take if it was offered.

Although Woodgate would have shared Warnock’s enthusiasm in wanting to become Middlesbrough boss, unfortunately for everyone involved, it came too soon for the 40-year old who quickly showed his inexperience. But although they share this common enthusiasm, the difference is that Warnock has a string of successful seasons in the Football League; a resume which features eight promotions, five of which were from the Championship to the top flight.

More often than not, the teams Warnock has guided to promotion have not been favourites to do so. Middlesbrough this season on paper arguably have a better squad than some of Warnock’s former sides, but you don’t win football matches on paper.

Boro have learned that the hard way this season, often going into games they should have won and maybe expected to win, and coming away with nothing. Performances against teams in the bottom half of the table has not been good enough by their standards and it’s meant they are now serious danger of playing League One football in the not too distant future.

Last season, Tony Pulis took Middlesbrough to seventh, missing out on the Play-Offs by a single point. One year later, the team is not too dissimilar, yet they are teetering on the verge of relegation. These players are better than their league position shows, but individual performances have to be at their best and Woodgate didn’t manage to get his players playing at the level each of them can.

But Warnock will.

He will have each player playing for him, clinging to his every word, listening to him and respecting him. His Middlesbrough team will be solid, and will fight for every ball. There are eight games left to save Middlesbrough’s season and the majority of supporters know that Warnock is the right man to do it.