West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic could make three key changes for their crucial clash against Brentford on Friday evening according to the Express & Star.

Bilic opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation against Birmingham City last Saturday and whilst they dominated possession they didn’t create too many clear cut opportunities.

However, as the Croatian has already eluded to, Brentford will be a very different proposition to Blues with the Bees being much more technically gifted and attacking than Pep Clotet’s men were.

Birmingham City tended to keep their defensive shape where Brentford will be all out to win the game knowing they realistically must take all three points if they are to stand any chance of automatic promotion.

Bilic could decide to bring in Filip Krovinovic whom he left out in their first game since the resumption but a switch to a 4-3-3 formation which would likely match up with Brentford may be a wise move to ensure Sawyers and Livermore aren’t overran in the middle of the park.

ATTACKING THREAT

West Brom could also see the return of Grady Diangana who started on the bench against Blues but offers real pace and attacking threat down the wing.

Diangana usually operates on the same wing as Callum Robinson who he could replace but Bilic could decide to switch the Sheffield United loanee to the right-hand side and leave out Matt Phillips who was disappointing in the first game back.

Another option at the disposal of Bilic is to bring in Dara O’Shea in place of Darnell Furlong. The latter played against Birmingham City and although he did nothing wrong he is seen to be a more attacking option than O’Shea.

However, with the right side of the defence having to cope with the brilliance of Said Benrahma, Bilic may decide that he needs a more defensive-minded full-back to deal with the impressive Algerian.

Whoever Bilic decides to choose in his line-up, it is sure to be an extremely fascinating top of the table clash at Griffin Park.