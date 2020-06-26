Manchester United have released ex-Leeds United and Tranmere Rovers loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, as announced by their official club website.

The left-back will be a free agent this summer and will have to weigh up his options.

Borthwick-Jackson, who is 23 years old, has risen up through the youth ranks with the Premier League giants but has failed to nail down a regular first-team spot there. Instead, he has endured various loan spells away in the Football League to gain experience.

He spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan at League Two side Oldham Athletic having joined them during the January transfer window.

Borthwick-Jackson made his Manchester United senior debut in a top flight fixture against West Bromwich Albion in November 2015 and has since played a further 13 times for them in all competitions.

The ex-England Under-20 international’s first taste out on loan came at Wolves in the 2016/17 season. He then joined fellow Championship side Leeds United for the next campaign but only made six appearances for the Whites.

Borthwick-Jackson has since found himself in the lower leagues at Scunthorpe United, Tranmere Rovers and now Oldham since his spells at Molinuex and Elland Road. He will now have to consider his next move over the coming months as he prepares for his first time of not being on the books at United.

He is a decent option for clubs in the Football League needing defensive reinforcements this summer, but like many footballers during this time may have to bide his time.

Would you take Borthwick-Jackson at your club?