Doncaster Rovers are set to offer new contracts to James Coppinger and Matty Blair, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

The League One side are also looking to keep Danny Amos and Louis Jones, whilst Alex Baptiste, Kieran Sadlier, Devante Cole and Alex Kiwomya are all poised to depart when their deals expire.

Darren Moore’s men finished 9th in the league this past season and were six points off the Play-Offs when the campaign was halted in March.

Coppinger, who is 39 years old, is looking likely to stay for yet another year with the Yorkshire outfit. The evergreen midfielder has been on the books with them since 2004 and has made just under 650 appearances during that time.

He adds more experience and depth into their midfield department so keeping him for another year will be a big boost. He is also showing no signs of hanging up his boots just yet.

Blair is another useful player for Moore. He joined Doncaster in 2016 and helped them gain promotion from League Two in his first season at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The ex-York City, Fleetwood Town and Mansfield Town man is versatile and can play full-back or on the wing.

Donny will be eager to push into the top six next season and keeping Coppinger and Blair will help them do so. They finished just short this past term but with a few reinforcements to their squad this summer, there is no reason why they can’t make it next time around.

Can Doncaster compete for promotion next season?