At one point, Emiliano Buendia was said to be a target for Leeds United but that was before Norwich City bought him and turned him into a star. Now with the Canaries looking set for relegation, that interest has resurfaced. Speaking to the Talking Shutt podcast, journalist Phil Hay clarifies the how Leeds United feel about the talented Spaniard.

Snapped up from Getafe in July 2018 for just £1.3million, Buendia not only proved that he could handle the Sky Bet Championship in his first season but has transitioned well to the Premier League.

His first season with Norwich, in the Championship, saw him scored 8 goals and provide 12 assists. The goals have been missing from that this season in the Premier League, but Buendia has still managed 7 assists for the Canaries.

Rumours rose earlier this week linking Leeds United, the source being the Read Norwich website. This gained traction and pretty soon other outlets began to seize onto it and report it.

When asked about it on the Talking Shutt podcast, Phil Hay moved to clarify things. On this ‘interest’, Hay said:

[He’s] definitely someone they’re aware of, although I don’t think, at this stage, somebody that they’d be dead set on going for. [Leeds are] absolutely interested in him in the sense that they like him, and they like his ability and I do, too.”

He went on to add that Marcelo Bielsa tends to favour central midfielders of the Mateuszy Klich/Adam Forshaw mould, rather than out-and-out number 10s such as Buendia.

