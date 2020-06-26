West Bromwich Albion boss is lining up a surprise move for promising West Ham United defender Jeremy Ngakia according to ExWHUEmployee who spoke on the West Ham Way Podcast.

West Ham United confirmed Ngakia’s departure on Thursday after the player and club failed to agree fresh terms on a new deal.

The Baggies are set to lose youngster Nathan Ferguson at the end of this month with a move to Crystal Palace looking to be the most likely destination and manager Slaven Bilic is eyeing up a replacement for the teenager.

Ngakia who hails from London has only made a handful of Hammers appearances and now looks set for pastures new with a move to West Brom a genuine possibility.

Bilic will have some inside knowledge of the right-back from his time at the London Stadium which could give him an advantage over other potential suitors.

“It’s believed that the latest club to be strongly interested in Ngakia is West Brom,” ExWHUEmployee said on the West Ham Way Podcast. “There’s a strong chance that they will be in the Premier League next season.”

“Their right-back Nathan Ferguson is out of contract himself and has possibly agreed to join Crystal Palace. So Bilic has maybe said to him you will come in and you’ll be our right-back.”

There are believed to be other clubs interested in Ngakia so a move to West Brom is by no means a done deal but with Ferguson having moved on it allows the Hammers defender to have a serious chance of a starting berth under Slaven Bilic – a manager he will know well.

