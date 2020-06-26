According to a report by WalesOnline, Cardiff defender Jazz Richards is being chased by three clubs. One of the clubs interested in signing is League One playoff side Oxford United.

The 29-year-old is one of several players not to sign new deals in South Wales. Despite spending four season’s at Cardiff, Richards has been unable to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI. This is largely down to the injuries he has been hit with during his time with the Bluebirds. In total, he has missed 68 matches which is almost a season and a half.

Oxford United are just three games from winning promotion to the Championship. Richards, who is also being chased by Bristol City and Luton Town, may just wait until the outcome of the playoffs before making his decision on where to move to.

When it comes to transfers, Cardiff and Oxford have history. Last summer, central defender, Curtis Nelson, joined Cardiff after rejecting a new deal.

This time around, it will be a Cardiff City player heading to the Kassam Stadium. It is likely Nelson will put in a good word about Oxford as he spent three seasons at the club, as well as becoming captain. Gavin Whyte followed Nelson from Oxford to Cardiff last season. Despite having a £4 million price tag, Cardiff signed Whyte for £2 million, plus add-ons.

It would not be a bad move for Richards to join Oxford United. Even if they are unable to gain promotion this campaign, they will certainly be looking towards the top next season.

