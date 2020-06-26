Bolton Wanderers are planning a shock move for Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore should talks with Barrow manager Ian Evatt fail to materialise according to Football Insider.

Keith Hill departed Bolton earlier this month following confirmation of their relegation to League Two and they are now beginning the search for his predecessor.

There has been speculation linking various names with the jobs including former Blackburn Rovers and West Brom defender Steven Reid however it could be a different former Albion man who takes the reins at the League Two side.

Darren Moore is reportedly being lined up as an alternative to Evatt should they not manage to bring him to the club.

The Barrow boss is the current favourite to take the job following his impressive stint at the Cumbrian side and leading them back into the Football League.

Moore has previous management experience when he took the reins from Alan Pardew following a sticky patch at the Midlands club.

He ultimately couldn’t manage to help them avoid relegation but he bought a togetherness and team spirit back to the Hawthorns – the club in which he made a name for himself as a rock solid defender and loved by supporters.

Moore has since gone on to manage Doncaster in which he guided them to a ninth-placed finish last season which is a great achievement considering this was his first real job in management.

It would be an almighty battle to persuade Moore to make the drop into League Two with him currently managing in League One so it does seem an unlikely acquisition at this stage.

