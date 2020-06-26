Chamois Niortais defender Julien Dacosta is understood to be on Coventry City’s radar, as detailed in a report by Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues are looking to bolster their defensive ranks by potentially bringing in the French full-back this summer.

Coventry are busy at the moment as they look to prepare for life in the Championship next season. They are looking to sign midfielder Callum O’Hare on a permanent basis after his release by Aston Villa, and are also eager to tie up a deal for PEC Zwolle man Gustavo Hamer, as reported by The72 yesterday.

Dacosta, who is 24 years old, is also wanted by Mark Robins’ side and has been identified as a target.

The Frenchman has impressed over the past three seasons in Ligue 2 and could be rewarded with a move to the English Championship over the coming months.

Dacosta started his career at local side Marseille and rose up through the youth ranks with the Ligue 1 giants. He didn’t quite make the grade at Stade Velodrome and was released three years ago.

He dropped into the second tier with Chamois Niortais and immediately established as their first choice full-back despite his young age at the time and has since been a key player for them.

Dacosta has made 80 appearances in three campaigns since his move to western France but is now a target for Coventry.

