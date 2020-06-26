Swindon Town are interested in recently released Norwich City man Diallang Jaiyesimi, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

The winger spent time on loan at the County Ground this past season and is weighing up his options as a free agent at the moment.

Swindon are preparing for their return to League One after a three-year absence and are in the hunt for some new signings to bolster their squad.

Jaiyesimi, who is 22 years old, scored four goals in 22 games last season for Richie Wellens’ side. He would be a useful signing for them this summer as he is still young and would boost their attacking options.

He started his career on the books at non-league side Dulwich Hamlet and went onto make five appearances for their first-team before Norwich snapped him up in January 2016.

The London-born man has since played three times for the Canaries’ first-team, as well being regular for their youth sides.

He got his first taste of regular senior football on loan at Grimsby Town during the 2017/18 season and played 34 games for the Mariners in all competitions.

Jaiyesimi then spent time on loan at Yeovil Town the season after and scored twice in 11 matches for the Glovers. He then moved to Swindon last summer and they can now sign him for free if they can see off other interest.

