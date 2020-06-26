Gillingham are interested in a permanent move for Jordan Roberts, as per a report by Kent Online.

The forward spent the second-half of last season on loan with Steve Evans’ side from Ipswich Town and has now been released by the Tractor Boys.

Roberts, who is 26 years old, signed for Ipswich in the summer of 2018 from Crawley Town. However, he made just 12 appearances before being loaned out to Lincoln City during his first season at the club as they were relegated to League One.

He then found first-team opportunities hard to come by with Paul Lambert’s side earlier this season and was on loan at Gillingham when the campaign was brought to a halt.

The Gills now want to see a bit more of him and Roberts will now have to weigh up his options over the coming months.

He started his career on the books at Peterborough United before joining Aldershot Town in 2011. He went onto make 100 appearances for the Shots and scored 13 goals before moving up to Scotland for a year at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Roberts moved back down the border to League Two to Crawley in 2016 and bagged 11 goals in 62 games to earn a switch to the Championship with Ipswich. His time with the Tractor Boys hasn’t really worked out and he a free agent now.

Gillingham will be eager to strengthen their squad ahead of next season and bringing Roberts to the club on a permanent deal would be a shrewd bit of business.



