Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is set to snub any approach from Birmingham City over the vacant managerial position in order to remain at the SPL giants according to Football Insider.

It was reported yesterday that the Midlands club were keen on speaking with Gerrard regarding him becoming their new manager in the summer but the former Liverpool midfielder is eager to stay at Rangers.

Current Blues boss Pep Clotet is departing the club in the summer meaning they are on the lookout for his predecessor with Gerrard one of the names being sounded out by the club.

The 40-year-old is keen to stay in Scotland and help Rangers win silverware next season and close the gap on rivals Celtic in the race for the SPL title.

Gerrard has been at the helm since 2018 and really helped the club progress during two impressive European campaigns.

Gerrard and his backroom staff all signed new five-year contracts last December which ties them to Rangers until the summer of 2024.

Losing out on Gerrard is a blow for Birmingham who will be eager to make inroads in making a new appointment despite Clotet not leaving until the summer.

There have been other names in the frame with Chris Hughton, Nigel Clough and Lee Bowyer just some of the managers linked with the vacant job.

Birmingham will be looking to bring someone in who can add an enthusiasm to the side as well as bring stability to the club which has unfortunately been lacking in recent years.

