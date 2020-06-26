Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted the result of the Brentford and West Bromwich Albion clash which takes place on Friday evening as revealed on the Sky Sports website.

The Baggies travel to Griffin Park looking to put an end to three Championship matches without scoring and consolidate their position at the top of the league.

Brentford come into the game following a 2-0 victory over promotion rivals Fulham and will be confident of providing a stern test for Slaven Bilic’s men.

The game sees the two best attacking teams in the division go head to head and Prutton has predicted that the outcome of the game will be a 2-2 draw.

“If Brentford were to have any hope of automatic promotion then they needed to take maximum points from their first two games following the restart. They have done half the job by beating Fulham last week, and now they need to close the gap to West Brom,” Prutton said.

“It is hard to talk too much about recent form, considering the three-month gap, but Slaven Bilic’s side have now failed to score in their last three Championship games.”

“They will be sharper than they were against Birmingham, but Brentford have the best defence in the league. This could go either way, but I can’t split the pair. Draw for me.”

Brentford need to claim all three points against the league leaders if they are to stand any chance of automatic promotion whilst a win for West Brom could see them move one foot closer to the Premier League.

Do you think the Brentford and West Brom game will be a draw?