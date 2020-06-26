Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor has confirmed that former Peterborough United and Bradford City striker Luke James will be leaving the club this summer.

James joined the Pools in 2018 and will now be on the lookout for a new club as a free agent.

Challinor spoke about the imminent departure of James, revealing that he has “a bit of interest” from a Football League club. He said:

“I had a good chat with Luke last week and he’s been made an offer but he’s got a bit of interest from a Football League club but hasn’t had a concrete offer.

“He wasn’t in a position where he thought he could sign what we’d offered him. I explained to him amicably that I can’t hang around and we’ve got to move on.”

James, 25, will be hoping a move to the Football League can materialise this summer. He dropped out of the top four divisions to rejoin Hartlepool United two years ago, returning to his boyhood club where he has scored 31 goals and laid on 15 assists in 187 appearances.

Stints with Peterborough United, Bradford City, Forest Green and Bristol Rovers only warranted three goals in 100 appearances across all competitions.

Now, with James on the move again, it will be interesting to see if the ex-Posh and Bradford man can find his shooting boots in the Football League.

