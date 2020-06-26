Non-league outfit Ilkeston Town have confirmed on their official club website that former Nottingham Forest and Preston North End defender Kelvin Wilson has taken up a coaching role with the club.

Centre-back Kelvin Wilson retired from football in 2017, finishing his career with Rotherham United. Now, it has emerged that Wilson has returned to the game in the Northern Premier League Division One South East.

Ilkeston Town have moved to bring Wilson in as a coach, adding that they also hope to bring him into their playing squad. Upon the announcement, Ilkeston Town manager Martin Carruthers expressed his delight at Wilson’s arrival, saying:

“Kelvin’s a top guy and a great player. He has achieved so much in the game and it’s fantastic that he wants to share his knowledge with us at Ilkeston.

“We have known him for several years and feel it’s a great opportunity for him to develop his coaching skills and see if coaching and management is where he sees himself in the next few years. Having played for both Forest and Notts County it will be a huge boost to the fans that we can attract someone of the calibre of Kelvin who has played at the very top level of the game.

“He will help both myself and Wayne [Hallcro] develop a solid defensive unit that will help us keep lots of clean sheets this season.”

Wilson spent most of his career playing in England, notching up 375 career appearances. He played for Nottingham Forest, Notts County, Celtic, Preston North End and Rotherham United along the way.

