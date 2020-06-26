Newcastle United have confirmed on their official club website that former Nottingham Forest loan favourite Jack Colback will become a free agent at the end of this month.

Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback enjoyed two successful loan spells with Nottingham Forest. Earlier this month, it was reported – as covered here on The72 – that Forest were interested in re-signing the midfielder. Now, an update has emerged regarding his future at St James’ Park.

Colback will be leaving Newcastle at the end of his deal, which expires at the end of this month.

Upon the announcement, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce moved to thank Colback and the other players departing. He wished Colback and co the best for the future, thanking them for their efforts with the club. He said:

“Many of the players leaving us have been with the club for a long time and, both personally and on behalf of the club, I’d like to thank them. I’m sure supporters will join me in appreciating their efforts over the years and we wish them the very best with the next steps in their careers.”

Colback was deemed surplus to requirements by Rafael Benitez upon Newcastle’s return to the top flight and in January of 2018, he made a loan move to Nottingham Forest. He played 16 times in his first stint for the club and at the end of the first deal, Colback returned for a second spell.

Overall, Colback has played in 55 matches for Nottingham Forest, scoring four goals and laying on two assists.

Now, with his departure from Newcastle United confirmed, it will be interesting to see if Nottingham Forest pursue a permanent deal for Colback. Forest fans, would you welcome a permanent move for the midfielder? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you like to see Jack Colback return to Nottingham Forest this summer?