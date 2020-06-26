According to a report from The Scottish Sun, Derby County are among the sides interested in Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon is out of contract this summer and looks likely to make a move away from the Scottish Premiership champions. A host of sides have been said keen and now, Derby County have been linked.

Derby County are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer but if they want to sign Gordon, they will have to beat some competition. Scottish Premiership sides St Mirren and Hearts have both been said keen on Gordon, but a move south of the border could beckon.

Gordon holds the ambition of breaking back into the Scottish national team and a move to England could help him do so. The experienced ‘keeper is said to be hopeful of signing a two-year contract at his next club but it remains to be seen where that is.

Ben Hamer has been Derby’s number one of late but he is only in on loan, meaning Phillip Cocu will want a new main man in between the sticks before the start of next season.

Gordon would be an experienced head to bring in, having played plenty of games in both Scotland and England. He notched up 100 appearances for Hearts and played 94 times during a stint with Sunderland, also playing a massive 242 times for Celtic.

With Derby County keen, it will be interesting to see if Gordon moves to England for a second time. The Rams face competition for a deal but Derby fans, is Gordon a player you would like to bring in this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

