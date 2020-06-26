Newcastle United have confirmed on their official club website that defender Jamie Sterry – who has been linked with a move to Luton Town and Ipswich Town – will be leaving the club this summer.

Earlier this month – as covered here on The72 – it was claimed that Newcastle United defender Jamie Sterry was attracting interest from Luton Town and Ipswich Town. Now, an update has emerged regarding his future at St James’ Park.

It has been confirmed that Sterry will be leaving the club at the end of his contract, which expires later this month.

Upon the announcement, Magpies boss Steve Bruce placed his thanks one record to the departing players. He thanked them for their efforts for the club, wishing them the best for the future. He said:

“Many of the players leaving us have been with the club for a long time and, both personally and on behalf of the club, I’d like to thank them. I’m sure supporters will join me in appreciating their efforts over the years and we wish them the very best with the next steps in their careers.”

Since breaking through Newcastle’s academy, Sterry has picked up most of his senior experience on loan. He played 20 times for Coventry City and featured 10 times for Crewe Alexandra across all competitions. Since breaking through Newcastle’s academy, the 24-year-old has gone on to play in eight games across all competitions for the club’s senior side.

With Sterry available on a free, he could prove to be a shrewd signing for a League One or Championship club. Fans of Luton Town and Ipswich Town, is Sterry a player you would like to see join your club this summer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

