According to Greek source SDNA, Leeds United are interested in AEK Athens goalkeeper Vassilis Barkas in a move which pits them against Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic.

The reason for any interest in acquiring another keeper would not have come up at the start of this current campaign with the Whites happy to run with former Real Madrid back-up Kiko Casilla as their number 1. However, him being found guilty of racist abuse of Jonathan Leko has blotted his copybook think many fans and, indeed, many neutrals.

Added to that, all that Leeds United have in reserves are a series of youngsters led by French stopper Illan Meslier who has been on loan at Elland Road this season from French Ligue 2 outfit Lorient. He has been thrust into the limelight somewhat and will be needed for the next five of the last games whilst Casilla serves out the remainder of his eight-game ban.

The current noise is that it is unlikely that Casilla will return to the Leeds United fold this season and will likely look for a move back to Spain over the summer. That would leave the Whites in a dangerous position of trusting a relatively untried and relatively inexperienced 20-year-old in what could very well be the Premier League.

SDNA say that Celtic interest has surged in recent days and that Rangers are also interested. However, intriguingly, they say that where the real interest is regarding Barkas “is in Leeds” where the Greek international “is said to be liked by [the] English club executives.”

As an aside to this, and perhaps more importantly, they add that this interest is liked “also by Bielsa himself.” As Leeds United fans will testify, what Bielsa asks for at Elland Road, Bielsa usually gets.

In truth, they could do much worse than plump for 10-cap Greek international Barkas who kept 10 clean sheets in 20 appearances for AEK this season. Indeed, since arriving at the club he has kept an astonishing 58 clean sheets in just 106 games.

