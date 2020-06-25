Millwall fans overwhelmingly approve of Gary Rowett as their head coach.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Monday, we opened the poll to see if Millwall fans approve or disapprove of Rowett as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 20:10 on the 25th June, are below.

Approve: 95%

Disapprove: 5%

Net Approval Rating: +90

As you can see, Millwall fans are big fans of their head coach and have given him a big approval rating. 95% of their fans approve of Rowett and just 5% disapprove of him. This has given him an approval rating of +90.

This is great news for Rowett. His time at Stoke City damaged his reputation and this spell with Millwall is going a long way to repair it. He has been getting the Lions to overperform this season and they do have a chance of qualifying for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs. If Millwall manage to push for the top six successfully, we’ll likely see Rowett’s approval rating go even higher than it is now.

Do you agree with Gary Rowett's approval rating?