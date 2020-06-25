Bristol City fans heavily disapprove of Lee Johnson as their head coach.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Monday, we opened the poll to see if Bristol City fans approve or disapprove of Johnson as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 19:40 on the 25th June, are below.

Approve: 14%

Disapprove: 86%

Net Approval Rating: -74

Johnson won’t be able to count on the support of his fans as they have voted to give him a large disapproval rating. Only 14% approve of him as the head coach with 86% saying they disapprove of him. This means he has an approval rating of -74.

Outside of Bristol City’s fanbase, this will be a surprise. While the Robins aren’t in the play-offs, they do have a chance of getting into the top six, something they haven’t managed to do since 2008. But obviously the Bristol City fans aren’t happy, perhaps because of the recent poor form which is dragging them into mid-table football after fighting for promotion earlier in the season.

