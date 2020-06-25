Swansea City fans overwhelmingly approve of Steve Cooper as their head coach.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Monday, we opened the poll to see if Swansea City fans approve or disapprove of Cooper as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 19:05 on the 25th June, are below.

Approve: 92%

Disapprove: 8%

Net Approval Rating: +84

Cooper has been given a huge vote of confidence by his fans after getting such a good approval rating. 92% of Swansea fans approve of him while 8% of their fans disapprove. This has given him an approval rating of +84.

While it would have been expected that Cooper would get a good approval rating, Swansea are playing well and are in 9th, it is quite shocking to see how well-rated Cooper is. It could be because the loss of previous manager Graham Potter made Swans fans nervous they might suddenly drop off, yet Cooper has kept things stable. It may be that this approval rating though is built on shaky ground due to Cooper not getting his side to play the Swansea way, so if results drop off, the rating might do too.

Do you agree with Steve Cooper's approval rating?