Blackburn Rovers fans have shown they highly approve of Tony Mowbray as their head coach.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Monday, we opened the poll to see if Blackburn Rovers fans approve or disapprove of Mowbray as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 19:05 on the 25th June, are below.

Approve: 97%

Disapprove: 3%

Net Approval Rating: +94

This is a huge sign that Blackburn fans highly approve of Mowbray. 97% of fans currently approve of him as the manager while only 3% disapprove. This 3% has been made up by a single figure of votes. This has given Mowbray an approval rating of +94.

This may be a surprise to people who aren’t Blackburn fans. Mowbray hasn’t got the greatest reputation with the EFL fanbase at large but at Ewood Park it appears that he is beloved. Considering how well Blackburn are doing though, it might not be so surprising. They are just outside of the play-offs, something that is a shock considering how much their ownership has dragged them down in recent years.

Do you agree with Tony Mowbray's approval rating?