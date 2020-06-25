Cardiff City fans have shown that they highly approve of Neil Harris as their head coach.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Monday, we opened the poll to see if Cardiff City fans approve or disapprove of Harris as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 18:35 on the 25th June, are below.

Approve: 75%

Disapprove: 25%

Net Approval Rating: +50

While it is less than some other teams in a similar league position, Cardiff fans have highly approved of their manager. 75% of their fans have given their vote of approval to Harris while 25% say they disapprove. This means a net approval rating of +50.

Harris has been good since becoming the Cardiff manager, pushing them further up the table since replacing Neil Warnock earlier in the season. This is why he has a very healthy approval rating. However, when you compare it to some of his fellow managers, it might be seen as quite low considering they are 7th in the Sky Bet Championship. This may be due to the style of football they play.

Do you agree with Neil Harris's approval rating?