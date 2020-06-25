Preston North End fans massively approve of Alex Neil as their head coach.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Monday, we opened the poll to see if Preston North End fans approve or disapprove of Neil as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 18:20 on the 25th June, are below.

Approve: 86%

Disapprove: 14%

Net Approval Rating: +72

As you can see, Preston fans are approving of Neil’s time at the club with a high rate. 86% of fans approve of him while 14% don’t. This has given him an approval rate of +72.

It is no surprise to see that Preston fans approve so highly of their manager. Neil has consistently improved the Lilywhites during his time with Lancashire and he might pull off something they came so close to a number of times over a decade ago when David Nugent was leading their line. They are currently 6th in the Sky Bet Championship. If Preston continue to stay in the top six, you can expect this approval rating to get even higher in the coming weeks.

Do you agree with Alex Neil's approval rating?