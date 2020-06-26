Ipswich Town fans will have taken note of yesterday’s retained lists, Everton confirming the release of Luke Garbutt being the focus.

Whilst it’s now highly unlikely that a League one club could afford a Premier League wage, regardless of release from contract, Ipswich fans will be hoping that somehow, the stand-out star of a rather dismal season could be persuaded to return to Suffolk.

Luke Samuel Garbutt, 27, began his career in Leeds, not far from his home town of Harrogate, although a move as a teenager to Everton really should have ignited his football CV. Just 5 appearances for Everton does not read well, although loans between Cheltenham, Colchester, Fulham, Wigan, Oxford and Ipswich racked up just shy of 150 games, coupled with caps at all levels for England, it is fair to say that Garbutt has seen plenty of high-level action.

This season’s spell at Ipswich saw an impressive 28 appearances, mostly at full-back, but netting five times for the blues in what has been the worst season in memory for the Suffolk club, which has fell from grace, the fans still misty-eyed at the eras of Ramsey, Robson, Burley and to a certain extent, even Royle and Magilton.

Whether Garbutt would consider relocating to Suffolk is also up for debate, his comments on twitter recently hinting towards a keen-ness on the idea.

Competition for the versatile left sider is a given, with many Championship teams to be known admirers, a well as better stood financially.

sign him?