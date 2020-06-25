Nottingham Forest fans overwhelmingly approve of Sabri Lamouchi as their head coach.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Monday, we opened the poll to see if Nottingham Forest fans approve or disapprove of Lamouchi as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 18:05 on the 25th June, are below.

Approve: 93%

Disapprove: 7%

Net Approval Rating: +87

As you can see, Nottingham Forest fans have given Lamouchi a big thumbs up. He has the approval of 94% of the fans while only 7% of the fans currently disapprove of his reign. This has given him an approval rating of +87.

It is no surprise to see Forest fans so overwhelmingly approve of their head coach. For years now, Forest have had issues with their managers, even chewing up and spitting out club favourite Martin O’Neill. So for a manager like Lamouchi to come in and have Forest fighting for promotion, they are currently 5th in the Sky Bet Championship, will have been very refreshing for the fans there, hence his high approval rating. We will have to see if this continues until the end of the season.

Do you agree with Sabri Lamouchi's approval rating?