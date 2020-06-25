He’s the current, two-times reigning Leeds United Player of the Year. He’s the nutmeg king. He’s a dual goal/assist threat for Leeds United. He’s simply Pablo Hernandez and he is missed by the Whites when he is injured.

There is a certain magisterial quality about him. The vision he has, the passes he can see before the defender can spot the danger space are without compare in the Leeds United side. On the ball, Pablo Hernandez is simply a danger.

This season ‘El Mago’ has featured a little less than previous seasons at Elland Road as time and injuries take their toll on the 35-year-old. However, even at that age, Hernandez is a threat to opponents whether he’s threading passes beyond bemused defenders of lashing a shot goalwards from 20-yards out.

This season might have seen Pablo only make 28 appearances (25 starts) from Leeds’ 38 games to press, but he has still more than made his presence known. He has scored 6 goals and provided 6 assists in those games. That might not reach the heights of the previous campaign but it shows that he is a player who the opposition discount at their peril.

His previous campaigns with the Whites have seen him return 25 goals and 28 assists. It was last season’s 12 goal/12 assist haul that saw him win his second, consecutive Player of the Year Award. It’s unlikely that he’ll make it three-in-a-row though with others such as Kalvin Phillips and Ben White in the driving seat for that.

The injury that kept him out of the Cardiff loss is behind him, or so it seems from this tweet uploaded by Leeds United earlier this evening.

🧙‍♂️ El Mago is back in training! pic.twitter.com/yQLQLPsveA — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 25, 2020

Anything like this will be seized on and this is what Leeds United fans had to say about Pablo and being able to confirm that he is in training and looking ready.

Not been great himself this Season but he still makes a difference when in side. Hopefully back for Saturday. — Ryan (@AnotherLUFCFan) June 25, 2020

Why do you need a match when pablos the spark we need pic.twitter.com/MTcRjLGj9V — TJGREEN (@TJGREEN_) June 25, 2020

Plzz let him be fit for Sat at least a sub — 💙Russ💛 (@russcausier) June 25, 2020

Warm feeling in my stomach just seeing someone back in training. Is this normal? Lol — Robert James Baller (@rjb15041992) June 25, 2020

Not been great himself this Season but he still makes a difference when in side. Hopefully back for Saturday. — Ryan (@AnotherLUFCFan) June 25, 2020

Hopefully makes Leeds tick on Saturday 😁 — Smudge (@SamG0996) June 25, 2020

Pablo fires, Leeds fires. 💙💛 — JT1919💙💛 (@JohnmjtJt1919) June 25, 2020

Having Pablo back in the squad will make the difference on Saturday #Believe #MOT 💙💛 — Ross 💙💛 (@RossSlade92) June 25, 2020

Having Pablo back in the squad will make the difference on Saturday #Believe #MOT 💙💛 — Ross 💙💛 (@RossSlade92) June 25, 2020

Things you love to see! 🧙‍♂️ 💙 💛 pic.twitter.com/ZUY2OMZiMC — Chelle 💙💛 (@ChelleLUFC) June 25, 2020

Does Pablo Hernandez still have a lot to offer Leeds United this season?