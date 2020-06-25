Brentford fans overwhelming approve of Thomas Frank as their head coach.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Monday, we opened the poll to see if Brentford fans approve or disapprove of Frank as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 17:50 on the 25th June, are below.

Approve: 97%

Disapprove: 3%

Net Approval Rating: +94

As you can see, the Brentford fans are huge supporters of their head coach. A staggering 97% approve of Frank while only 3%, which due to the number of people voted amounts to single figures of voters, disapprove of him. This gives Frank an approval rating of +97.

This won’t be a huge surprise either to Brentford fans or to people outside of the club. The Bees have historically been a team lower down the league ladder yet due to the management of Frank, as well as some very smart recruitment, they are currently challenging for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship. Additionally, Brentford were coming off the back of beating their West London rivals Fulham which would have helped him here.

Do you agree with Thomas Frank's approval rating?