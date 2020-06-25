In what will be seen as a surprise, Fulham fans do not approve of Scott Parker as their head coach.

The72 is launching a new feature where every week, we ask the fans to vote on if they approve or disapprove of their managers. This takes inspiration from the polling done to see if we approve or disapprove of major politicians. This means you now have the chance to say if you are happy with the work your manager is doing every week and we’ll be able to see when a manager either gains or loses popularity.

Earlier in the week on Monday, we opened the poll to see if Fulham fans approve or disapprove of Parker as their manager. The full stats of the result, as taken at 17:30 on the 25th June, are below.

Approve: 30%

Disapprove: 70%

Net Approval Rating: -40

As you can see, Fulham fans disapprove of their head coach with a qualified majority. 30% currently approve of the former player turned manager while 70% believe he is not good enough at the job. This gives him a net approval rating of -40.

This will be seen as a huge surprise to many fans out of the club. For all intents and purposes, Fulham are doing well as they are 3rd in the Sky Bet Championship and should at least qualify for the play-offs. But perhaps Parker is suffering due to the huge expectations with many fans expecting them to be competing for automatic promotion, something that could slip out of their grasp soon. A 2-0 loss to West London rivals Brentford at the weekend would not have helped.

Do you agree with Scott Parker's Approval rating?