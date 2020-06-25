Earlier this afternoon, The Athletic’s Matt Woosnam and Phil Hay released a collaborative article that said that Leeds United were in a battle with Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes for Crystal Palace youngster Jadan Raymond. Both sides are said to be in advanced talks and the young midfielder is equally minded to carry on his career in England as he is to uproot to Portugal.

Raymond was offered a professional deal at Palace, but it was a deal that was turned down by the youngster and his representatives. Palace was proposing a deal of 3 years in length with the 16-year-old England youth international preferring a deal of two years duration.

Another obstacle that was seen as an issue for Raymond and his representatives was that they had “concerns” about his potential development at Selhurst Park. Woosnam and Hay write that the young midfielder’s representatives desire ” a clear route to regular first-team football.”

The Athletic duo also continue by adding that Leeds United has demonstrated to Raymond and his team that they have a plan in place and have “demonstrated a pathway into their senior set-ups” and an intention for him to be incorporated in this “within the next 18 months.”

This one thing seems to be what could be the clincher in any attempt to bring the highly-rated 16-year-old to Elland Road. The Athletic report that the money the Whites are offering is above that offered by Crystal Palace but add that money “is not thought to be the primary factor behind any potential move.”

That ‘primary factor’ could well be the progression from signing on Day 1 to his breaking into the first team. Address this solidly and Leeds United could very well turn into favourites to land Jadan Raymond and bring him to Elland Road.

Should Leeds United be focusing on youth transfers or go for seasoned pros?