According to a joint-authored article by The Athletic’s Matt Woosnam and Phil Hay, Leeds United are in advanced talks to sign highly-rated Crystal Palace youngster Jadan Raymond. 16-year-old Raymond has turned down Palace’s offers of a professional deal and looks likely to move away from Selhurst Park on June 30.

Raymond joined the Eagles from local youth set-up Croydon FC at the tender age of eight years old and was marked out as one to watch. Palace were keen to keep him in South London but their offer of a three-year deal was apparently turned down by the youngster’s team who favoured a two-year contract state Woosnam and Hay.

Woosnam and Hay also state that starlet Raymond “is in advanced talks” with Leeds United who will be looking to snap up the youngster to join their highly-rated Academy set-up at Thorp Arch.

However, Leeds United are not alone in their interest of Jadan Raymond. Portuguese top-tier, Liga NOS side Vitoria Guimaraes are also understood to be in advanced talks with the youngster.

The Athletic says that young midfielder Raymond is as equally accepting of an offer to stay in England as he is minded about moving abroad to further develop his career.

As such, that pits the two clubs against each other in a tug-o-war for young starlet Raymond. He’s said by The Athletic’s Woosam and Hay as being “a stylish box-to-box midfielder” who is “comfortable on the ball and can operate anywhere across the midfield.”

If Leeds land the sought after young starlet, Palace will be entitled to a training compensation fee set by a tribunal. Should Raymond choose to move to Portugal, then a minimal fixed fee would be levied against Vitoria.

Where would Jadan Raymond develop the best?