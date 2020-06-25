Fernando Forestieri is leaving Sheffield Wednesday this summer after five years in South Yorkshire. Here are five players the Owls could look to sign to replace him-

Izzy Brown, Chelsea- He could be available for loan again next season having spent this term at Luton Town. The attacking midfielder has had spells in the Championship with the likes of Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United in the past.

Josh Windass, Wigan Athletic- Do the Owls have a ready-made replacement for Forestieri already? The forward is currently on loan at Hillsborough from the Latics and Garry Monk’s may be pondering a permanent move for him this summer.

Jonny Williams, Charlton Athletic- He has penned a deal until the end of the current season with the Addicks but is still soon to be out of contract. The Wales international is an option for Wednesday to fill the void left by Forestieiri’s departure, should he depart the Valley.

Emiliano Marcondes, Brentford- The ex-Denmark Under-21 man is not a regular starter for the promotion chasing Bees but has shown genuine quality for Thomas Frank’s side whenever called upon. It would be very interesting to see how he performed as a first-team regular and he would fit the bill for Sheffield Wednesday.

Jon Toral, Hull City- His contract at the KCOM Stadium is expiring at the end of the season after three years with the Tigers. The former Arsenal midfielder is unlikely to stay there if they are relegated to League One, so Championship sides may be closely monitoring his situation at the moment.



