PEC Zwolle midfielder Gustavo Hamer will travel to England on Monday to start the process of completing his move to Coventry City, as per a report by Coventry Live.

The two clubs have agreed a fee of €1.5 million for him and he will undergo a medical with the Sky Blues at the earliest opportunity.

Hamer, who is 22 years old, is a defensive midfielder and is poised to make the move to England after two years with PEC Zwolle in the Dutch Eredivisie. He is believed to have said his goodbyes to his teammates.

He made 26 appearances in all competitions this past season and chipped in with four goals and six assists.

Hamer fits the bill for Coventry. He is young, versatile and has already racked up plenty of first-team experience despite his age.

He started his career at Feyenoord and rose up through the youth ranks of the Dutch giants before going onto play twice for their senior side, one of which came against Ajax.

Hamer spent the 2017/18 season on loan at FC Dordrecht before leaving Rotterdam for PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2018. He could now be on his way to England with Coventry and Mark Robins’ side will be eager to get the deal over the line as quickly as they can do.

They are gearing up for life back in the Championship after winning promotion from the third tier this past campaign.

