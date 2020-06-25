Former Blackpool and Oldham Athletic man Danny Philliskirk has turned down a move to Carlisle United in favour of remaining with AFC Fylde, The Blackpool Gazette has reported.

Former Blackpool and Oldham Athletic player Danny Philliskirk looked set for the AFC Fylde exit door. With his contract expiring and funds limited, a move away looked certain. However, it has now been confirmed that Philliskirk has signed a new deal with the National League side.

Philliskirk has committed his future to the club, signing on for another two years. He does so on reduced terms and it has now emerged that he turned down the chance to join Carlisle United.

Upon the announcement, Philliskirk expressed his delight at the new deal. He spoke to the club’s official website, saying:

“I am delighted to stay here. I was in a position where I had a couple of options, one of those was with a league club, so I was fortunate to have that. I have enjoyed my time at Fylde over the last two years, so I wanted to be here.

“Little things are important to me, such as being close to home and my family, I also coach in the local area and I enjoy that, and I like the club and the set up here. There’s a good positive feeling around the place despite the position we are in. I like the gaffer’s plans and intentions, we’ve had a good chat and I want to be part of that.

“We obviously don’t know what league we will be in but if it is worst-case scenario, we will all be looking to bounce straight back with the squad we have here.”

Philliskirk, 29, has played in 76 games across all competitions for Fylde, scoring six goals and laying on four assists. He has dropped into a deeper role in central midfield with Fylde having previously spent his career playing further forward.

Philliskirk spent time in Oldham’s youth academy before linking up with Chelsea in 2007. He spent time out on loan in the Football League with Oxford United and Sheffield United. Since then he has gone on to play for the likes of Coventry City (one appearance), Oldham (124 appearances, 25 goals and 14 assists) and Blackpool (71 appearances, 11 goals and three assists).

