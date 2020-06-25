Nottingham Forest have an option to buy Huddersfield Town loanee Adama Diakhaby, as detailed in a report by Nottinghamshire Live.

The winger has extended his loan move from the Terriers until the end of the current season and the Reds will have to weigh up whether to buy him or not this summer.

Diakhaby, who is 23 years old, was brought in on loan from their fellow Championship side to add more options and depth to their attacking options.

He has since made nine appearances for Sabri Lamouchi’s promotion chasing side.

The ex-France Under-21 international will be hoping to help Forest get to the Premier League and boost his chances of a permanent move to the City Ground. They currently sit in 5th position and are four points into the Play-Offs with eight games of the season left.

Diakhaby moved to England in July 2018 to join Huddersfield and still has a year left on the three-year contract he signed with the Yorkshire side.

They were relegated from the Premier League during his first year at the club and he made 19 appearances for them in all competitions during the first-half of this campaign before switching to Forest.

Diakhaby had spells in France at Caen, Rennes and Monaco before his move to Huddersfield two years ago so could explore options back there if Forest opt against bringing him to the club permanently.

He is likely to be offloaded by Huddersfield to reduce their wage bill this summer.



