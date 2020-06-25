Cardiff City have confirmed on their official club website that former Wigan Atheltic and Portsmouth striker Omar Bogle has left the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Cardiff City have moved to confirm that three senior players will be leaving the club at the end of this month. The long-serving Matthew Connolly and Jazz Richards will be departing, as will striker Omar Bogle.

Upon the announcement, the club moved to place their thanks on record to Bogle, Connolly and Richards for their efforts while at the club. The statement read:

“We’d also like to thank a number of other departing players for their contributions to Cardiff City FC, notably Jazz Richards who leaves us after three seasons of service and Omar Bogle following his recent time on loan at Eredivisie club ADO Den Haag.”

Bogle, 27, signed for Cardiff City after a short stint with Wigan Athletic. The striker struggled to make a significant impact with the Bluebirds, spending most of his time out on loan.

Bogle spent time out on loan with Peterborough United (nine appearances, one goal), Birmingham City (16 appearances, one goal), Portsmouth (14 appearances, five goals) and ADO Den Haag (five appearances, one goal). With Cardiff, Bogle netted four goals and laid on one assist in 24 appearances for the club.

Bogle previously enjoyed a prolific stint with Grimsby Town, where his performances earned him a move to the Championship. He netted 35 goals and laid on 15 assists in 77 games for Grimsby before leaving for Wigan in 2017.

Now a free agent, Bogle will go in search of a new club. Would you like to see your club sign Bogle this summer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Cardiff City news, one of the club’s recently released players is said to be attracting interest from Luton Town, Bristol City and Oxford United – read more about that here.

Would you like to see your club swoop for Bogle this summer?