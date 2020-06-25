Birmingham City are lining up an audacious move for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as a replacement for the departing Pep Clotet according to Football Insider.

According to sources, the Championship club have sounded out the former Liverpool midfielder as a potential option to take over this summer.

Spanish boss Clotet has confirmed he will be leaving the job once the remaining eight games have been completed, leaving Blues searching for his predecessor.

There has been plenty of speculation over who may be taking over at the Midlands club with Chris Hughton, Nigel Clough and Lee Bowyer all being mentioned.

Gerrard has been manager of Rangers since 2018 and is due to oversee his third season with the Scottish club in which he has helped them close the gap on rivals Celtic and make swift progress during his tenure at the club.

Although he has yet to win any silverware with Rangers, he is well liked by the supporters and has been a positive influence for the SPL giants.

The Liverpool legend signed a new five-year-deal with the club back in December which keeps him tied to the club until 2024 meaning compensation may be an issue for Birmingham City considering their financial woes.

Blues returned to Championship action with a 0-0 draw against local rivals West Bromwich Albion and are considered to be comfortably mid-table with it looking highly unlikely they will attain a play-off place or be involved in a relegation battle.

Gerrard is an up and coming manager with plenty of hunger and enthusiasm which could be just what Birmingham City need with the last few years leaving a lot to be desired. Some fresh, new ideas could be the ideal tonic heading into the 2020/21 season.

