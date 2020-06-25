Speaking to Football Insider, former Sunderland star Kevin Phillips says it would be “a big loss” if his former side were to lose defender Tom Flanagan amid interest from Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Coventry City.

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan has been linked with a move to the Championship over the course of this week. Reports – as covered here on The72 – claimed that Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Coventry City are keen on Flanagan, with his contract expiring this summer.

Now, former Sunderland star Kevin Phillips has had his say on the rumoured interest. Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said he is not surprised by the interest, adding that his former side need to tie him down to a new contract. He said:

“In that current squad, he would be a big loss. I am not surprised there is a few other clubs sniffing around because he did well last season. To lose anyone that has been a part an integral part of the squad over the past two years is always going to hurt you.

“If they get rid of him I am unsure whether they can get someone in to fill his boots straight away. It will be very difficult given the shop windows they will be shopping in. It would be a blow so I would like them to get the lad on a new contract. That would be great.

“If he goes to a Coventry it would be a big loss for Sunderland.”

Flanagan has been with Sunderland since July 2018, joining the Black Cats on a free transfer from Burton Albion. In his two years with the club, Flanagan has played in 64 games across all competitions, scoring four goals and laying on one assist in the process.

He has experience of Championship football from his time with Burton Albion, where he mainly played as a full-back. With the Brewers, Flanagan played in 82 games across three years, scoring two and assisting two.

Sunderland fans, do you agree? Is Flanagan a player you need to keep on this summer or would you not be bothered by his departure? Let us know how you feel in the poll below.

Is Tom Flanagan a player Sunderland need to keep this summer?