Leeds United have received a huge injury boost ahead of their clash against Fulham with the news that Pablo Hernandez has been training all week as confirmed by manager Marcelo Bielsa in his pre-match press conference.

The Spaniard has been a key component for Leeds this season with his ability to unlock the stubbornest of defences and news of a possible return will be music to the ears of supporters.

Bielsa has revealed in his press conference that “Pablo has trained with us all the week. Tomorrow we finish the work with him. According to how he feels, he is going to be involved in the match or not on Saturday.”

In their last outing they lost 2-0 to Cardiff City and the absence of the playmaker was evident. Although they controlled the game and dominated possession, as well as making individual errors, they lacked the creativity of the Spaniard.

Leeds face a huge game against the Cottagers at Elland Road on Saturday knowing that a win would see them take a huge step towards the Premier League and automatic promotion.

The Whites have good quality within their squad but Hernandez is considered to be the shining light, clearly highlighted in their struggles without him.

There is no doubt that Leeds will need their best players to be fit and raring to go for their crucial game against Fulham.

Marcelo Bielsa also went on to reveal that Tyler Roberts is “okay” following concerns over his fitness as he was seen holding his groin on occasions during the game against Cardiff.

